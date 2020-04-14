by Emily Barton
Communications Coordinator, CBN Europe
Welcome to day 1 of our Superbook devotional! We pray that today’s devotion teaches you that being afraid is okay, but we don’t need to stay afraid when God is with us!
Watch Superbook’s episode – A Giant Adventure!
Hey there! Chris here! How are you feeling about everything that is going on around you? My dad, Mr. Quantum, says that I don’t need to be scared of this virus, but when school was still open, all of my friends were really scared!
My Mum sits with me and we read the bible together every morning. This morning she was reading the story of David and Goliath in the book of Joshua, little does she know, I’ve met David before! Ha ha!
I remember watching David go into that fight with Goliath. David was only a kid, and He was about to fight a giant! Why wasn’t he scared? I was scared of playing the guitar, let alone standing up to Goliath! The Bible has the answer!
Our SuperVerse says this:
“Remember that I commanded you to be strong and brave. So don’t be afraid. The Lord your God will be with you everywhere you go.” Joshua 1:9 (ICB)
God commands us, that means he tells us, to be strong and brave, because He is always with us!
So today, your SuperChallenge is to write 3 things you’re scared of, and then ask your family to pray with you about them! Try and memorise the SuperVerse so you can say it whenever you feel scared or worried!
See you tomorrow for day 2 with Joy!
Bye!
Chris