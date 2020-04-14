Watch Superbook’s episode – A Giant Adventure!

Hey there! Chris here! How are you feeling about everything that is going on around you? My dad, Mr. Quantum, says that I don’t need to be scared of this virus, but when school was still open, all of my friends were really scared!

My Mum sits with me and we read the bible together every morning. This morning she was reading the story of David and Goliath in the book of Joshua, little does she know, I’ve met David before! Ha ha!

I remember watching David go into that fight with Goliath. David was only a kid, and He was about to fight a giant! Why wasn’t he scared? I was scared of playing the guitar, let alone standing up to Goliath! The Bible has the answer!

Our SuperVerse says this: