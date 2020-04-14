We’re all going through a difficult time right now, we can’t do the things we normally do, like go outside to play, or go to see our family, but we do not need to worry. God asks us to simply trust Him, just like Daniel did! When we pray, and ask for God to help us, He tells us what to do, we just need to listen!

I know this is a very strange time for us all, my mum says she doesn’t have the answers, but she told me that God does! So today, our SuperChallenge is to pray to God and ask Him to help us. If you think you can hear God telling you something, write it down and then stick it somewhere, like your mirror, or your fridge!

Gizmo will be taking you through Day 3 tomorrow!

See you soon!

Joy