by Emily Barton
Communications Coordinator, CBN Europe
It’s day 2 of our Superbook devotional and today we pray. that you take away that God can be depended on, especially when we call out to Him!
Watch Superbook’s episode ‘Roar!’
Hi there! Welcome to Day 2! Did you enjoy that episode?
When SuperBook took Chris and I to see Daniel in the Lion’s Den, I was so confused! Daniel never doubted God, He prayed to Him all the time and trusted God, but He was still thrown into the Lion’s Den, but the Lion’s didn’t eat him! He was completely unharmed! Our SuperVerse today helped explain to me why Daniel was safe in the Lion’s Den:
“Depend on the Lord. Trust him, and he will take care of you.”
Psalm 37:5
We’re all going through a difficult time right now, we can’t do the things we normally do, like go outside to play, or go to see our family, but we do not need to worry. God asks us to simply trust Him, just like Daniel did! When we pray, and ask for God to help us, He tells us what to do, we just need to listen!
I know this is a very strange time for us all, my mum says she doesn’t have the answers, but she told me that God does! So today, our SuperChallenge is to pray to God and ask Him to help us. If you think you can hear God telling you something, write it down and then stick it somewhere, like your mirror, or your fridge!
Gizmo will be taking you through Day 3 tomorrow!
See you soon!
Joy