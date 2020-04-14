Watch Superbook’s episode ‘The Ten Commandments’.

Hi there! It’s me, Chris again! Did you enjoy that episode? It sure reminded me of a few things!

Since being at home, my Mum has been giving me so much stuff to do! I thought being at home was going to be super fun, but my Mum is making me do schoolwork!

At first, I thought it was really boring and that her rules weren’t fair! But just like those park rules, God’s rules are there to keep us safe! My mum has made rules to make sure I’m safe and still learning, and God’s rules have been carefully made to protect me!

Sometimes I forget it though, so I use this SuperVerse to remind me of God’s goodness: