Watch Superbook’s episode – ‘Paul and the Shipwreck’.

Woah! It’s the last day of our devotional! Have you enjoyed yourself? What has been your favourite episode or lesson?

Well we’ve had quite a few adventures with SuperBook, but this one will always stay with me!

When I was trying to help others, there were so many things in the way, and I was ready to give up. It felt like no matter what I did, there was another thing in my way. A lot like now I suppose. I can’t do anything to help those outside, but just like we spoke about on day 3, these rules have been made to keep us safe!

Paul also felt this way! Paul faced lots of difficult things as he listened to Gods instructions. However, he relied on Jesus to overcome all obstacles. When we are weak, Jesus gives us His power!

If you’re feeling frustrated or upset because of all the different things that is happening right now, then read this verse! It sure helps me!