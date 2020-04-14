Well, Chris and Joy are doing the same! I have made them listen to their parents and stay at home where it is safe! They make sure to wash their hands regularly and for 20 seconds, and chat to each other through video calls!

It might all be a bit scary and confusing, and your family might not have all the answers to your wonderful questions, but I know that God is here for us! Chris and Joy have written a 5-day devotional so that we can focus on what God is telling us to do whilst we’re stuck at home!

According to my calculations, you’ll love it!

Gizmo