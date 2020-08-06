Club 700 Hoy – Spanish

Presented by Hector Hermosillo Hernandez and Amarilis Rivera, Club 700 Hoy is a half hour Spanish language weekly television program that airs throughout Latin America and in the United States on the US Hispanic network, Azteca America.

Produced in a magazine style format, it has the variety and pacing of a morning show that highlights popular opinion on current issues and provides answers to the most complex problems of today’s life as well as interviews, music and personal stories. Visit the website here: www.club700hoy.com

