Club 700 Hoy – Spanish

Approximate Runtime | 28 Minutes Available in Spanish only | Spanish Broadcast Enquiries Click for more information.

Presented by Hector Hermosillo Hernandez and Amarilis Rivera, Club 700 Hoy is a half hour Spanish language weekly television program that airs throughout Latin America and in the United States on the US Hispanic network, Azteca America.

Produced in a magazine style format, it has the variety and pacing of a morning show that highlights popular opinion on current issues and provides answers to the most complex problems of today’s life as well as interviews, music and personal stories. Visit the website here: www.club700hoy.com

Click here to get the full CBN Europe TV Guide and see when the 700 Club Hoy is next on.

Did you know that Club 700 Hoy is produced thanks to the support of thousands of people just like you. If you would like to support the work of CBN and keep Club 700 Hoy on the air please click here and donate whatever you can.

The CBN Family App

Watch the 700 Club, 700 Club Interactive, CBN News, inspiring stories, news, interviews, teaching and more from CBN. Use this app to grow your faith!

Available on Android, iOS, Amazon, Roku, and most smart TVs.

Start Watching

Watch More CBN Shows

DISCOVER MORE
Jerusalem Dateline
DISCOVER MORE
Superbook
DISCOVER MORE
Turning Point International
DISCOVER MORE
Christian World News
DISCOVER MORE
The 700 Club Interactive
DISCOVER MORE
The 700 Club

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.