Turning Point International is an inspirational, energetic and colorful television magazine program that spotlights the voices, insights and lives of Africans and people of African descent around the world.

The show is hosted by Muyiwa Olarewaju – an award-winning radio/television presenter and worship leader who has dedicated his life and career to proclaiming Christ through media. While he resides in London, Muyiwa describes himself as “Fantastically Nigerian.” When he is not hosting Turning Point International, Muyiwa can be found at Premier Gospel radio where he is the station director and host of its flagship programs Gospel Tonight and Worship Tonight.

