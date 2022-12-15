Love Never Fails

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

(1 Corinthians 13:4-8)

This is a famous passage of scripture that many of us will be familiar with. It is often heard at weddings and makes the congregation go “awwwww.” Nice and romantic isn’t it!

The thing is, this passage is so much more than just a romantic notion. This is challenging, gritty, and is at the core of who God calls us to be as Christians. Indeed, as Christians, we are all striving to become a reflection of Jesus—that perfect embodiment of love. Therefore, we need to pay attention to what the Bible says about love and build our lives on that foundation.

Jesus said that the greatest commandments are to love God and to love others (Matthew 22:37-40) and that all the 613 laws of the Old Testament could be summed up in those two simple statements.

So how does this apply to us? Let’s put our own names into this scripture for a moment: “Tim is patient, Tim is kind. He does not envy, he does not boast, he is not proud.” That is who God is calling you and me to be. While my life may be a partial reflection, I certainly don’t live this statement out to full!