You Are What You Love

Have you ever tried to change something about your life? Maybe you saw something impacting—a sermon, a testimony, a fresh insight, and you decided to be a better person, take a new approach, or change something about your character. So, you set out to do, mind made up, and, although the change might last a day, a week, or even a month, somewhere along the road to change, we slip back into the old habit, the old attitude, or the old behavior.

Why is that? Well, in a book I read recently, it is suggested that it’s because we don’t make lasting change with our heads but instead with our hearts. We are creatures who live from our hearts, from our desires and deepest wants, and it’s those things which have to change, in order for our behavior to change.

The ideas in the aforementioned book are compellingly biblical. After all, Proverbs 4:23 famously encourages us to “guard your heart, for from it flow the springs of life.” That verse isn’t just for teenagers who are considering dating! It’s actually true for every human being; as our hearts feel, so we do.