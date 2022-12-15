When we show love that earnestly seeks the best for another, that provides acceptance and affirmation to those around us; we echo the reality of God’s love for us.

Giving of yourself, whether in time, money, possessions, words, or actions, that another might be strengthened and encouraged, with no expectation of return, is called “agape love”–self-sacrificing love. This is the love demonstrated by God for humanity.

God did not create love…He is love. Being open to God’s Spirit opens up the potential for us to show that same love to another, for no reason other than LOVE itself. Love rejoices in truth; love is made known and exemplified when honesty and truth are behind it. When you do acts of kindness, with a true heart to serve, love is there.

The problem is it is hard to do. Sometimes we are not in the mood to put ourselves out, or people are too difficult and challenging to even like! In these situations, we might not even manage to think about loving in the true sense of Paul’s definition, let alone put it into action. After all, if you’re not feeling it, why would you give it out?

The answer is because God demonstrates His own love for us in this: “While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8 NIV). You see, this IS an impossible task for any of us because we’re imperfect humans. But our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, is our Helper. God is love itself, so as long as we’re walking with God and walking in step with His Spirit, we’ll be able to rely on His Spirit to help us genuinely love through our actions.

So, make time to spend with God, be filled with the Spirit, and when faced with a situation or a person who needs love, and you’re not in the mood, do it anyway! Trust in and rely on the Holy Spirit within you to help and guide you through.

“We love because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19), so we must love others as He loves us.