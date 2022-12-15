Four Things That Love Does

“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things and endures all things.”

(1 Corinthians 13:7)

Today’s verse comes at the end of a very famous section of the Bible all about love. If you’ve been to a wedding, the chances are you’ve heard these verses—even if the couple aren’t Christians! Because of the familiarity, we can often miss the power of what Paul is writing, and so let’s just pause a second and look at these four things that love does.