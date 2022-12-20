Ask

Timidity was never meant to be a part of the Christian vocabulary. Meekness and humility, yes. But timidity? No.

We are instructed in 2 Timothy 1:7 that ‘the Spirit God gives us does not make us timid but gives us power, love and self-discipline.‘ Let’s look at this scripture and the concept of timidity in the context of prayer.

God has been doing a work in my heart over the past few weeks, perhaps even months, around how I spend time with Him in devotion. After walking the Christian walk for 14 years to date, my prayer life and journaling had become a little safe.

God revealed to me that I rarely go after the things that I really want in prayer and rather, I offer Him a polite and well-put-together request for ‘safe things’ that aren’t likely to be refused.

Some may call this manners. I think God was trying to tell me that it had become timidity.

Timidity means to lack in self-assurance, courage or bravery.

Does this sound like the stance we should take when approaching our Father in Heaven in prayer?

No.

So, something had to change.

I looked up the verse mentioned above and began to dissect the approach I should take as a daughter of the King.

The first thing that the Apostle Paul encourages us to have rather than timidity is power.

After gently correcting me, God revealed to me that my conversations with Him should be dialogues of power, not timidity.