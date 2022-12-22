Be honest, if you were offered anything you could desire or wisdom, what would you choose? You could have all the money in the world, the perfect house, family, location, job, clothes, change in appearance etc… Of course, we all know the right answer, and praise God that many of us might choose that, but would we choose it begrudgingly? “I chose wisdom because I know it’s the right thing to do, but I do wish I could have had …” they said with a sigh.

Whatever you desire, you desire it because you see the value in it. The more of it we have or the more important it is the more value it has to us.

Proverbs 8:10-11 (NIV)

“Choose my instruction instead of silver,

knowledge rather than choice gold,

for wisdom is more precious than rubies,

and nothing you desire can compare with her.”

It’s a fact, an undeniable truth that nothing you desire can compare with wisdom. You see when you find wisdom, and you will if you seek her, you’ll begin to see her value. The more wisdom you have, the more value she will have to you.