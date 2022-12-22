Something God absolutely hates is when we get something of benefit for ourselves, at the expense of another. What a way to start a devotional, right?! But it’s what Proverbs tells us.

“The Lord detests dishonest scales, but accurate weights find favour with Him.” (11:1)

We all have dishonest scales in our lives, potentially in areas we didn’t even know.

So, what is a dishonest scale and how are we using one?

When we gain something that we think has value, and someone else gets less of it, that’s a dishonest scale. Take our words for example. If you’ve ever made yourself feel better by making someone else feel worse, that’s a dishonest scale. If you’ve ever gossiped, making yourself more included, and the other more excluded, that’s a dishonest scale.

What about watching films illegally on the internet? We gain the value of entertainment for free, whilst taking away their value of effort and cost. Or sharing Netflix accounts with other households when they say you can’t. I’m with you, I was equally frustrated and pretended to be ignorant of it for a while, but…God detests it when we cheat others or organisations out of money. He detests it when we de-value others. He detests dishonest scales. No punches pulled.