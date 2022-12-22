Proverbs 5:8 says, “Keep to a path, far from her, do not go near the door of her house.” Though this chapter is about staying away from adultery, I think we can apply this principle to all temptation. I remember, in the first year of meeting my now wife, at Bible College, God had called us to remain single for various reasons. This was one of the hardest years of my life. We both realised we liked each other, and we were navigating the practicalities of studying together, eating together, and worshiping God together – because it was community living. So how do you remain in someone’s presence, with a desire to get to know them, a deeper desire to honour and obey God, and all the difficulties that comes with that? You pray, apply, and the last thing to do is pray. There were moments to celebrate because of obedience, and other moments we purposefully grew something we knew wouldn’t help us honour God.

However, in those moments of obedience, I noticed this principle so clearly. I could have taken the paths which my heart wanted me to take, giving in to that desire to go and see her, pass by her, talk to her, all with the simple intent of forming something God had told us not to. But it was in these decisions not to do that, that I felt such a joy and lightness knowing I was obeying God. I chose a path away from the one of temptation.