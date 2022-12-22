Wow, what a picture this chapter conjures up. We start today’s reading by meeting Wisdom as she prepares her home. With my mind’s eye, I see an elegant lady, gracefully conducting herself from room to room, guiding the people in each to make the preparations, setting tables, pulling up chairs, opening windows and airing the space. She flows back to the kitchen, prepares the food for the party. She goes out from a house filled with light, filled with provision, and invites, calls to, even meets the simple on their path, extending a life-giving invitation to community.

Contrast this with the Lady Folly. Verse 14 shows her sitting at the door – in my mind, she is unkempt, slumped in her doorway, no effort made, her home is dank and dark. She speaks of stolen drink and food eaten in secret – those who go into her house will have no elegant place settings meeting them, no prepared meal. Her invitation will strip life from them, not replenish and refresh.

Both women call from the highest points of the city. Hills raised up above the citizens. And if position alone was a guide to the feet of those passing by, it would be easy to think there was no distinguishing between the lady hosts.