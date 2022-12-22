As with all of the devotionals in this series, we would encourage you to read the entire chapter of Proverbs 7 before moving on.

As I read Proverbs 7, I was struck by the imagery used in verse 3:

‘Tie them to your fingers; write them on the tablet of your heart.’

The Message translation of the Bible puts it like this:

‘Write it out on the back of your hands; etch it on the chambers of your heart.’

These beautiful verses advise us to make a point of ensuring scripture – specifically God’s commands and instruction for our lives – are within us. It advises us to not just memorise scripture so that we have something to spout on a Sunday at Church to impress or to keep the quiet time guilt off our backs.

No.

We are encouraged to have scripture always before us and within us.

Before Us

This kind of scriptural presence in our lives can take on many forms.

For me, I like to have scripture around my house so that, when I am in a moment of crisis or need, I can turn to the Word of God that surrounds my home.

My favourite expression of scripture in my home are 3 posters that display Matthew 11:28-30:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”