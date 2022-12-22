As we continue going through the book of Proverbs, can I suggest finding a quiet place where there are no distractions and reading Proverbs 6? Before reading, take a moment to pray and ask the Holy Spirit to speak and reveal something new. You may want to write some thoughts down in a journal so you can come back later and ponder the verses or words that jump off the page and speak to you.

Proverbs 6, in the Bible I use, has two headings for verses 1-14: ‘Practical Warnings’ and verses 15-35 ‘Warnings Against Adultery’.

The book of Proverbs is full of Godly wisdom which, when applied, leads to a life of blessing. Yet Proverbs 6 also offers practical warnings that, if we want to be wise, we should do our best to heed and take appropriate action.

If you drive a car, frequently you will encounter road signs that bring to your attention and caution against the danger ahead. But it’s easy to become familiar with these warning signs.

My wife and I live in the countryside and, daily, we take our dog, Bella, for a walk along a familiar path which crosses over a single-track railway line. As we approached the railway line, a warning sign said, “STOP, LOOK & LISTEN, Beware of trains”. At present, I am attempting with some success to train Bella to take heed of these warnings and instructions to keep her safe.