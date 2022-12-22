Allen Carter
Head of Development
CBN Europe
As we continue going through the book of Proverbs, can I suggest finding a quiet place where there are no distractions and reading Proverbs 6? Before reading, take a moment to pray and ask the Holy Spirit to speak and reveal something new. You may want to write some thoughts down in a journal so you can come back later and ponder the verses or words that jump off the page and speak to you.
Proverbs 6, in the Bible I use, has two headings for verses 1-14: ‘Practical Warnings’ and verses 15-35 ‘Warnings Against Adultery’.
The book of Proverbs is full of Godly wisdom which, when applied, leads to a life of blessing. Yet Proverbs 6 also offers practical warnings that, if we want to be wise, we should do our best to heed and take appropriate action.
If you drive a car, frequently you will encounter road signs that bring to your attention and caution against the danger ahead. But it’s easy to become familiar with these warning signs.
My wife and I live in the countryside and, daily, we take our dog, Bella, for a walk along a familiar path which crosses over a single-track railway line. As we approached the railway line, a warning sign said, “STOP, LOOK & LISTEN, Beware of trains”. At present, I am attempting with some success to train Bella to take heed of these warnings and instructions to keep her safe.
How we respond to correction and discipline is so important. When we have wise people within our lives who love us enough to bring correction and speak of the warning signs, we need to take heed and listen.
Taking the time to stop, look and listen within our own lives is a great practical way to begin applying Godly wisdom and heed the warnings we need to use daily.
Proverbs 6:20-23 says the following:
“My son, keep your father’s commandment, and forsake not your mother’s teaching. Bind them on your heart always; tie them around your neck. When you walk, they will lead you; when you lie down, they will watch over you; and when you awake, they will talk with you. For the commandment is a lamp and the teaching a light, and the reproofs of discipline are the way of life.”
Within these verses, the writer uses the relationship between a father and son to communicate some critical truths that he wants his son to listen and pay attention to. These truths speak of the importance of remembering so that these words will not be misplaced or forgotten. He goes on to say that these words of wisdom and warning will watch over him; they speak and will be a lamp that will keep him, and ultimately, the reproof of discipline is the way of life.
How we respond to correction and discipline is so important. When we have wise people within our lives who love us enough to bring correction and speak of the warning signs, we need to take heed and listen. Failing to do so would be best described as foolishness, resulting in further heartache and destruction.
Daily, let’s be wise and actively heed Godly counsel, and in doing so will learn to walk in God’s best for our lives.