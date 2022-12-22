This proverbs almost played out like a children’s story to me.

There was the character of The Righteous and the character of The Wicked.

I pictured a hero and a villain – one who does what is right and one who does what is wrong.

Thankfully, in this ‘fairy-tale,’ the hero gets the good treatment, and the villain gets the bad.

Things promised to the righteous are:

Rescue from death (v2)

Well fed (v3)

Blessings on their heads (v6)

Remembered with blessing (v7)

Rewarded with life (v16)

Given what they desire (v24)

The list goes on and on…

However, the things promised to the wicked are:

Denial of their cravings (v3)

A name that rots (v7)

A heart of little value (v20)

Receiving what they dread (24)

A life cut short (v27)

They will perish (v28)

It goes without saying that righteous living pays huge dividends, whilst a wicked life reaps deadly rewards.

So, how do we live a righteous life and reap blessing rather than curses?