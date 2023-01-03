I feel like the Proverbs 31 woman could have a whole devotional series written just about her – taking each verse in turn and unpacking what it truly means to live as a woman of noble character.

But for today, let’s focus on just two verses:

‘She draws on her strength and reveals that her arms are strong. She sees that her profits are good, and her lamp never goes out at night.’

(Proverbs 31:17-18 CSB, emphasis added)

The Message version of the Bible puts it like this (emphasis added):

‘First thing in the morning, she dresses for work, rolls up her sleeves, eager to get started. She senses the worth of her work, is in no hurry to call it quits for the day.’

To me, much of the body of Proverbs 31 talks about the diligence of the subject woman.

It talks about food and clothing, sewing and buying, investing and earning. This woman is a force to be reckoned with!

But what strikes me most is that the woman herself senses and sees that her work is worthwhile. It is important.