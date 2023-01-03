Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
I feel like the Proverbs 31 woman could have a whole devotional series written just about her – taking each verse in turn and unpacking what it truly means to live as a woman of noble character.
But for today, let’s focus on just two verses:
‘She draws on her strength and reveals that her arms are strong. She sees that her profits are good, and her lamp never goes out at night.’
(Proverbs 31:17-18 CSB, emphasis added)
The Message version of the Bible puts it like this (emphasis added):
‘First thing in the morning, she dresses for work, rolls up her sleeves, eager to get started. She senses the worth of her work, is in no hurry to call it quits for the day.’
To me, much of the body of Proverbs 31 talks about the diligence of the subject woman.
It talks about food and clothing, sewing and buying, investing and earning. This woman is a force to be reckoned with!
But what strikes me most is that the woman herself senses and sees that her work is worthwhile. It is important.
Proverbs 31 is a call to holiness and potential, not a slap in the face of those who feel like they don’t ‘measure up’.
View her as a friend, a sister, who is leading you onwards, inviting you into the more.
Ladies, please always remember this: what you do – whether it be parenting, office work, engineering, cooking, banking or cleaning – matters. Without you there would be a hole in the spaces and places you have been called to.
And men, please do not discount yourself from this devotional message. If you have a woman in your life who struggles to see the worth in her work and rolls her eyes at the Proverbs 31 woman – encourage her! Tell her that what she does makes a huge difference to your life and that her presence is a blessing.
The Proverbs 31 woman can be a little intimidating upon first reading about her. I’ve even heard stories of women who were so overwhelmed by Proverbs 31 that they glued the pages closed to avoid reading it over and over!
Do not allow yourself to withdraw from the potential this chapter has to shape you.
So, my advice upon reading Proverbs 31?
- Select 1-2 verses where you are already doing a great job. Write them down and put them on your fridge! Always have before you the evidence that you are living out your potential well, no matter what that looks like.
- Next, select 1-2 verses of where you want to develop. Write these down too and have them around you also. These reminders are not to beat ourselves up (I think we’re pretty good at that already, don’t you?) but to call us higher into the purposes that God has placed us on this earth for.
Proverbs 31 is a call to holiness and potential, not a slap in the face of those who feel like they don’t ‘measure up’.
View her as a friend, a sister, who is leading you onwards, inviting you into the more.