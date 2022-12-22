Tucked away in the chapter of Proverbs 12 is a wonderful piece of wisdom:

‘Anxiety in a person’s heart weighs it down, but a good word cheers it up.’

This may seem like an obvious statement to make. Ofcourse a good word is going to cheer someone up when they are feeling anxious or down about a situation. But the very fact that God saw it fit to highlight this point tells me that it is an important principle in the kingdom of God.

Encouragement – or a good word – is a powerful key in your hand.

Imagine a situation that causes you anxiety as a bowl full of rocks on a scale. The weightiness of the circumstance is significant, each rock representing something that is causing anxious feelings and thoughts.

As we approach this situation with a good word, we are lifting a rock off the scale and lightening the load – mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

If anxiety weighs the heart down, a kind word brings lightness, peace and calm to a situation.

How often do you encourage someone – even yourself?