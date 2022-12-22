Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Coordinator
CBN Europe
Tucked away in the chapter of Proverbs 12 is a wonderful piece of wisdom:
‘Anxiety in a person’s heart weighs it down, but a good word cheers it up.’
This may seem like an obvious statement to make. Ofcourse a good word is going to cheer someone up when they are feeling anxious or down about a situation. But the very fact that God saw it fit to highlight this point tells me that it is an important principle in the kingdom of God.
Encouragement – or a good word – is a powerful key in your hand.
Imagine a situation that causes you anxiety as a bowl full of rocks on a scale. The weightiness of the circumstance is significant, each rock representing something that is causing anxious feelings and thoughts.
As we approach this situation with a good word, we are lifting a rock off the scale and lightening the load – mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
If anxiety weighs the heart down, a kind word brings lightness, peace and calm to a situation.
How often do you encourage someone – even yourself?
The next time you think something kind, encouraging or good about yourself or someone, either write it down and share it with the respective person, or tell them, face to face. If the kind word is for yourself, put a note on your mirror or at your desk at work.
If your answer is anything like mine, it’s ‘not as often as I should.’
I don’t think that the problem is with us thinking encouraging and good things about ourselves and others. I think the issue lies with expressing the encouragement.
I have a challenge for you.
The next time you think something kind, encouraging or good about yourself or someone, either write it down and share it with the respective person, or tell them, face to face. If the kind word is for yourself, put a note on your mirror or at your desk at work.
You never know when God may use your encouragement to lighten someone’s load.
Anxiety is a cruel and tormenting state of mind that robs us of the joy of life.
If you speak to someone who is struggling with anxiety, you can literally see the circumstance weighing them down. You can hear it in their voice, see it in their countenance.
This verse in Proverbs gives us a simple solution: when you see someone in the throes of anxiety – give them a good word.
It just might make someone’s day.