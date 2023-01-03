Whoever walks in integrity will be delivered, but he who is crooked in his ways will suddenly fall. Proverbs 28:18

What a promise for those who choose to walk in integrity; they will be delivered or kept safe. The Hebrew word ‘integrity’ in the Old Testament means ‘the condition of being without blemish, completeness, perfection, sincerity, soundness, uprightness, wholeness.’ Integrity in the New Testament means ‘honesty and adherence to a pattern of good works.’ Each of these words represents a person who has developed their character and allowed God to refine their heart.

Every day there are numerous opportunities to choose to either walk in integrity – which is God’s way – or allow our moral compass to slip and compromise. The sad thing is when we decide to compromise; the actions taken or the words spoken reveal the crooked paths within our hearts, and our true motives are exposed. Before too long, fallout is inevitable, affecting us and others too. As this verse says, ‘he who is crooked in his ways will suddenly fall.’

Although integrity is not a fruit of the Spirit, as Christians, Jesus is our example and displayed integrity in all things. After He was baptised, He went into the wilderness to fast for forty days and nights. During this time, Satan came to Him whilst he was at His weakest to try to break His integrity and corrupt Him. Jesus was wholly man and wholly God at the same time, and He was tempted in every way we are, yet He never sinned (Hebrews 4:15). Jesus is the only one who was ever without blemish, perfect, completely truthful, and always exhibited a pattern of good works.