Allen Carter
Head of Development
CBN Europe
Whoever walks in integrity will be delivered, but he who is crooked in his ways will suddenly fall. Proverbs 28:18
What a promise for those who choose to walk in integrity; they will be delivered or kept safe. The Hebrew word ‘integrity’ in the Old Testament means ‘the condition of being without blemish, completeness, perfection, sincerity, soundness, uprightness, wholeness.’ Integrity in the New Testament means ‘honesty and adherence to a pattern of good works.’ Each of these words represents a person who has developed their character and allowed God to refine their heart.
Every day there are numerous opportunities to choose to either walk in integrity – which is God’s way – or allow our moral compass to slip and compromise. The sad thing is when we decide to compromise; the actions taken or the words spoken reveal the crooked paths within our hearts, and our true motives are exposed. Before too long, fallout is inevitable, affecting us and others too. As this verse says, ‘he who is crooked in his ways will suddenly fall.’
Although integrity is not a fruit of the Spirit, as Christians, Jesus is our example and displayed integrity in all things. After He was baptised, He went into the wilderness to fast for forty days and nights. During this time, Satan came to Him whilst he was at His weakest to try to break His integrity and corrupt Him. Jesus was wholly man and wholly God at the same time, and He was tempted in every way we are, yet He never sinned (Hebrews 4:15). Jesus is the only one who was ever without blemish, perfect, completely truthful, and always exhibited a pattern of good works.
We live in a fallen world and, frequently, there are opportunities to compromise, whether within our finances or bending the rules when filing a tax return. It takes a person of integrity to stand for truth and righteousness and be salt and light.
So, what are the benefits of walking in integrity?
- It protects us. Psalm 25:2 says May integrity and uprightness protect me because my hope, Lord, is in you.”
- It gives us confidence. Proverbs 10:9 says, ‘Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.’
- It helps us make better decisions. Proverbs 11.3 says ‘The integrity of the upright guides them.’
- It pleases the Lord. 1Chron. 29.17 says, “’I know, my God, that you test the heart and are pleased with integrity.’
Philippians 2:14-15 says, ‘Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world.’
We are called to be children of God and light bearers without blemish, living amid a crooked and twisted generation. How do we do this? By daily choosing to do things God’s way and living a life that pleases him.
Today, let’s determine to represent Jesus well and live a life of integrity.