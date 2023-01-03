Proverbs 23 is full of wisdom – no surprise there in a book of wisdom! But there’s something that struck my heart as I read it, the number of calls to action from a parent to their child. And not just specific instructions about one action or another – they’re communicating an attitude, a character trait.

Verse 12 says:

“Apply your heart to instruction and your ears to words of knowledge.”

And then verses 15 and 16 say:

“My son, if your heart is wise, then my heart will be glad; my inmost being will rejoice when your lips speak what is right.”

You may have heard it said, or even said to yourself, “What’s happened these days to ‘common sense’? It doesn’t seem very common anymore!” Maybe these verses touch on that?

We can get caught up learning facts and figures, we can climb the rungs of education, progressing higher and higher in our knowledge, but there will always be more for us to learn. But when we open our hearts to do the learning, rather than just our minds, the learning goes beyond individual lessons and facts.