The desire to be wealthy – rich – goes back a long, long way. We as people soon discovered that to have is better than not having.

However, over time, the desire to be secure and well off has grown from living comfortably to living with excess.

Our modern culture even celebrates those who have huge mansions, fancy cars and live in luxury.

The danger with this is that we become proud or dependant on our wealth and privilege and forget that God has given us the ability to amass such riches.

When I read the verse above, a verse that I have come across before, it stood out to me differently. I immediately thought of two key moments in our lives: the day we are born and the day we die.

Both days have one thing in common – we are on our own. And not only are we on our own, but we also don’t have any material possession with us.

We are born with nothing, and we die with nothing.