Shine TV and CBN bring hope

For many years, CBN has partnered with Shine TV to broadcast programmes that bring hope and life to viewers across the country. Our partnership in the Gospel has never been stronger than it is today, and we are so pleased to announce the launch of a new service to offer follow up ministry from the CBN programmes on air.

On Monday the 8th of February CBN launched the ‘CBN Hope Line’ to Australasia, offering prayer, information and support to callers who contact us after watching one of CBN’s programmes such as the daily 700 Club. Since 1 October 1961, the 700 Club has been on air daily with life changing testimonies, news from a Christian perspective and faith-lifting content.

We are so thankful to Shine TV for this wonderful partnership we enjoy together as we get to share the Good News of Jesus to the nations! We count it as a huge privilege to be part of this life changing ministry, bringing together the best of uplifting international and local content. We pray God’s richest blessings on Shine TV, the CBN Hope Line and our joint efforts to bring hope to the nation!

To contact the CBN Hope Line team call 04 488 0700 for New Zealand or visit www.cbnaustralasia.org.