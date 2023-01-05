Everlasting Father

Different Kinds of Fathers

As I first started reading through this verse, I was really struck by the word ‘Everlasting’. We are told that God is our Father, and for some of us, that is easier to take on than for others.

We can all view fathers through the filter of our own earthly father, whether present or absent, apathetic or domineering, encouraging or demanding. We may have never known our father, having been adopted or fostered, or had a mum taking on both roles by herself.

Whatever we have experienced will colour how we see God.

Hopefully for most of us, we’ve at some point been able to recognise that, and unpack a little of the impact it’s had. Seeing the words in this context though, as Isaiah is announcing the arrival of the answers to all our prayers, perfection in the man – Jesus – the completion to all our needs, what if your earthly father isn’t around?

Just over 2 years ago, my father-in-law died, quite suddenly, and left a gaping hole in the family. That first Christmas with him gone felt raw. We took comfort in being together, but it was so hard having someone so central to family life and activity be suddenly absent.