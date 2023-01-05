Everlasting Father
by Beth Parkinson
Creative Media Assistant, CBN Europe
The role of father can take on many shapes and forms. Sometimes the word father is painful, sometimes it evokes delight. Whatever your experience of fathers, know that you have a Father in Heaven who loves you and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Different Kinds of Fathers
As I first started reading through this verse, I was really struck by the word ‘Everlasting’. We are told that God is our Father, and for some of us, that is easier to take on than for others.
We can all view fathers through the filter of our own earthly father, whether present or absent, apathetic or domineering, encouraging or demanding. We may have never known our father, having been adopted or fostered, or had a mum taking on both roles by herself.
Whatever we have experienced will colour how we see God.
Hopefully for most of us, we’ve at some point been able to recognise that, and unpack a little of the impact it’s had. Seeing the words in this context though, as Isaiah is announcing the arrival of the answers to all our prayers, perfection in the man – Jesus – the completion to all our needs, what if your earthly father isn’t around?
Just over 2 years ago, my father-in-law died, quite suddenly, and left a gaping hole in the family. That first Christmas with him gone felt raw. We took comfort in being together, but it was so hard having someone so central to family life and activity be suddenly absent.
Fathers, ideally, bring safety, assurance, wisdom, provision, security, comfort and guidance, as well as laughter, adventure, and even correction and the setting of boundaries.
Little Things, Big Things
Little things, tiny traditions that we couldn’t even tell you the origins of like who gave out the drinks at Christmas lunchtime, suddenly became poignant moments of someone else taking on the mantle. Because none of us live forever.
Maybe you’ve experienced loss in a similar way, or maybe it’s not the grief of loss, but of separation that mars this moment. Or even a moment of unmet expectations, of disappointed hope in a relationship.
But as Isaiah prophetically heralds the new-born King, he also, significantly, gives the Messiah the title of ‘Everlasting Father’. God stepped into the breach. Not only did He make a way for renewed relationship with himself as Saviour, but He also brought healing to any and every area of lack we may face in relationships.
The Role of Father
Wherever in your life those things have not been, or are not being, provided, God spoke through Isaiah – even before Jesus arrived – to let us know that He was going to do a complete work.
Not only would all our physical, emotional and spiritual requirements of a father be met… but it would be an eternal completion. No separation from a father gone too soon, or a broken relationship. An eternal, fully loving, fully wise, fully authoritative yet comforting presence could be found in Him.
Whether you’re facing this season from a place of lack in relationship or are feeling blessed and satiated in your earthly relationships, remember the promise of God. He offers the security that no earthly person can – a perfect, complete relationship. That will last forever.