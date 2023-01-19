What is peace?

The definitions of Biblical peace (shalom in Hebrew and eirene in Greek) have great depth. They’re not simply a sense of calmness (though it is that) nor only united in mind and purpose (though it’s also that) but wholeness.

You see, peace, whilst being the absence of war, chaos and conflict, is also active in bringing about wholeness and completeness.

Our Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, is the embodiment of wholeness and completeness. In Him, we’re made whole and complete. Our mind, heart, body, and soul. He is the beginning from whom peace will spread into a chaotic world through His Spirit-filled disciples.

The mystery of God’s will has been revealed to us and it is to bring all things in heaven and on earth in unity under Christ; under our Prince of wholeness and completeness (Ephesians 1:9-10).

Our Prince of Peace

Ever since Adam and Eve ate from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, our hearts have been fractured and the world was plunged into chaos.

The world isn’t calm, it isn’t united in mind and purpose, and it’s certainly not whole and complete. We feel the effects of this chaos every day in our lives. The need to get ahead, to be at the front, to have success, to be noticed, to strive at making our own individual worlds as peaceful as possible.

It’s a race to destruction.

One that the devil is a master in convincing us to run. But he only wants to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10).

In Jesus there’s no deceit. He’s upfront about what He’s here to do and He’s here to bring abundant life.