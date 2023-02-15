Comfort and Supplies for Turkey Quake Victims

Tragic Aftermath of Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

First, we started by delivering hot food and solar lamps, in addition to relief bags filled with hygiene supplies and other helpful items for the families. For the kids, we provided snacks, juice, and nutrition bars.

Families are expressing their gratitude for CBN’s Operation Blessing showing up for them in this dark time. Our team has been walking through the rubble of the city, seeing many buildings with several floors that have collapsed into a heap. The devastation and destruction is overwhelming.

Rescue teams are still on the ground searching for victims. Please keep praying for them, and keep praying for the families that are being affected by this earthquake.

In addition, we saw many families living out of their cars. They are not sleeping in their houses, because they are afraid to return to them, or they’ve been destroyed. It’s estimated that hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes. And the death toll now stands at over 40,000.

Currently, our team is looking for ways to be even more effective with the aid we offer so that it helps the most people with the greatest needs.