From Lack to Living

One of 18 Children

Although circumstances can thrust people suddenly into difficult times, through illness, loss of employment or war, we often find that many families have lived in lack for generations. By stepping in to disrupt the cycle, there can be a brighter future for the next generation.

As part of CBN’s Orphan’s Promise work in Kenya, they met an amazing mother, Damaris and one of her daughters, Esmily.

Damaris was one of 18 children and was born into difficult circumstances. Life was tough and her home was not a happy or safe place to be. When she was a teenager, Damaris became the victim of a terrible assault. What little childhood she had, was stolen. Unaware of the events that had unfolded, her father then sent her to live with the family of her assaulter.

This was too much for her to cope with and eventually the family sent her away.

With nowhere to go and no means of income, Damaris struggled to survive. Life just seemed to get harder and harder. By this time, she already had five small children and although she did her best to provide, the family lived in abject poverty; sleeping on hard concrete floors and wearing nothing more than tattered rags for clothes.

Damaris would work whatever jobs she could to help support her and the children. She would till fields and gardens, tend livestock and burn charcoal but would only be able to earn around $50 a month. The children were left to walk barefoot and had no access to education. It seemed like this was their lot in life, but God had a different plan!