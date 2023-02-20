Helping in the Devastation of the Türkiye Earthquake

Devastation of Türkiye Earthquake Has Cost at least 46,000 Lives

The devastation of the Türkiye earthquake is tremendous. This Türkiye quake has destroyed buildings, homes and businesses stretching a staggering span of nearly 300 miles.

The graphic in this video shows the destruction zone in Türkiye after those two massive earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks. As a comparison, it’s similar to the area stretching from New York City Washington, D.C., including New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and part of Pennsylvania. The country faces a massive rebuilding program.

Additionally, millions of Turkish citizens are suffering from post-traumatic stress from their harrowing and traumatic experiences, like Abdulkerim Arserim. He shared his story. “The ground floor of our building was gone. They threw a rope. I tied my children and they went down, then my wife, then me.” He continued, “Of course, we had no socks, no shoes. Then the building collapsed. We didn’t believe we would be rescued. We thought death had come at that moment.”

The devastation of the Türkiye Earthquake has spawned grim statistics. The combined death toll between Turkey and Syria currently stands at over 46,000, with tens of thousands more injured and hundreds of thousands left homeless. Furthermore, that death toll is expected to rise over coming days and weeks, perhaps even to double.