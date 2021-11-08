Would You Drink a Glass of Dirty Water?
Eight-year-old Angel and her family moved into a new village in Myanmar, but the water was terrible. Their only sources were a smelly pond and a rubbish-filled stream. Soon, Angel got sick. It had to be the water, but what could they do? Partners like you had a great idea. Read on to see how easy it is to give the gift of clean water.
A Desperate Choice
When Eh Paw and her family moved to a remote village in Myanmar, one of the first things they did was to look for clean drinking water. “Here the water was full of rubbish and people used it as a toilet,” Eh Paw told CBN. So they looked for other water sources and found a muddy pond in a rice field. Eight-year-old Angel told us about the water there. “I saw that the water was yellow and smelled like mud,” she said. “I didn’t want to drink it either.”
Eh Paw had to make a choice: the stream or the pond. In the end, they chose the pond.
“The pond water has clay in it. When I cook white rice, it turns yellow,” said Eh Paw.
Eh Paw tried to strain and boil the pond water before the kids drank it, but even that has not protected them. They sometimes got very sick. “I’d heard some people from the village died last year after drinking the water,” she recalled. Then Angel got a high fever and was vomiting. She couldn’t even open her eyes. “I was so scared she would die that I rushed her to a clinic eight miles away. Thank God, she recovered!”
When Operation Blessing learned about the polluted pond and the stream, we dug a well for the entire community. “The day we got water from the new well was one of the happiest of my life! The water is so clean, and it tastes so good!” declared Angel.
Now, Eh Paw doesn’t worry about her daughters getting sick, and everyone is glad to have cool, clean water.
“The water is so pure and clear – and it has no smell! Thank you for our new well!” said Angel with a smile.
“The day we got water from the new well was one of the happiest of my life!”
Did you know? Stories like Eh Paw’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Eh Paw. Learn More