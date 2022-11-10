Power in the Light
by Laura Boswell
Creative Media Assistant, CBN Europe
There is no question that darkness exists in our world. The thing we need to remember as believers in Jesus, is that the light that resides inside of us is – and will always be – more powerful than the darkness around us.
Dark Streets
The phrase ‘out of the darkness’ is a reminder of what we have been saved from as Christians. ‘For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord.’ (Ephesians 5:8).
It is amazing that Jesus has literally shown us the light and we are aware of the different spiritual forces that are at work in the world. It’s important to remember that before we were saved by Jesus, we were led astray by the devil’s schemes, without even knowing it.
Now as children of the light, we have a new mission to shine that light to the world. ‘Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.’ (Ephesians 5:11).
My husband and I were reminded of this truth recently on a trip to Gloucester. We were celebrating 15 years of marriage and happened to be walking down one particular street, where all the shop windows had names which were very dark. There was a shop selling crystals and over the road was a shop with the tagline, “Enlighten yourself with the dark.”
As we went around the corner, there was a shop promoting classes in witchcraft, psychic readings, healings and spells.
The Message of Good News
The Cathedral is right next door to this shop!
We felt the call to prayer walk and started around the Cathedral, praying God would build up His people inside the Cathedral and send them out to shine the light of Jesus to the places right on their doorstep.
Also, along the street is another Christian organisation who help with mental health issues, as well as having a café for the community next door. It is no coincidence, I believe, that they have been positioned on this street! However, we could find no similar signage sharing the Good News of Jesus or declaring Him as The Light of the World!
The darkness will be blatant.
Even celebrating what they offer and reeling people in. How much more do we as God’s people need to shine the light of Jesus and the hope He offers with these people? That street was a challenge to us, shown in the very extreme reality of darkness and light. And yet the darkness seemed bolder than the light!
That is not right.
We have The Truth!
We have a message that is Good News. Though people are caught in darkness there is still a Saviour who died for them. Jesus is reaching out, but we have been called to be His hands and feet. Why are we so afraid to be used by Him?
A fallen world cannot be redeemed if it doesn’t know that there is only One who can fulfil us, forgive us and make us new and we, His disciples need to tell them this is Jesus! There is power in His name and if declared with authority, I believe chains can be broken on that street and in the lives of those who are trapped in the Occult.
Sharing the Light
I once had the privilege of interviewing a Christian lady who used to be the Queen of the Black Witches of Europe. She wrote a very famous book called From Witchcraft to Christ. She had all the earthly power one could even begin to imagine, but one day when she tried to curse a Pastor, she realised the power over Him was far greater than any power she had! That is what we, as believer, need to realise!
The same power that raised Jesus from the dead is alive in us! We can speak truth and declare freedom in the name of Jesus and see real breakthrough.
Now, let’s be clear, we cannot take on the darkness alone. It is a real thing and dangerous. However, when we pray with the power of the Holy Spirit it is God who fights these battles for us. It is His power that sets people free. We don’t need to fear the dark. Jesus has overcome the world! However, we do need to take a stand when it is necessary.
All we did in response was pray. When we see darkness around us and that may come in many different representations, we can pray. We can ask God to intervene in situations we see. To pray for those who do not even know the darkness they are in. We can ask God to send His people to share about His love and saving grace.
I believe God is calling His bride, the Church to rise up and stand. We need to be bold and courageous. We have the answer in Jesus to every problem and question any human will ever have. Let’s not run from the darkness or lock our doors on Halloween.
Let’s open the door and give kids and adults real hope! Maybe biscuits with Scripture or Sweets with a tract. There are many tracts that are available to hand out that share the Gospel message and shine true light into people’s lives. Darkness is everywhere but ‘the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it!’ (John 1:5).