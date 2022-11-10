Power in the Light

The Message of Good News

The Cathedral is right next door to this shop!

We felt the call to prayer walk and started around the Cathedral, praying God would build up His people inside the Cathedral and send them out to shine the light of Jesus to the places right on their doorstep.

Also, along the street is another Christian organisation who help with mental health issues, as well as having a café for the community next door. It is no coincidence, I believe, that they have been positioned on this street! However, we could find no similar signage sharing the Good News of Jesus or declaring Him as The Light of the World!

The darkness will be blatant.

Even celebrating what they offer and reeling people in. How much more do we as God’s people need to shine the light of Jesus and the hope He offers with these people? That street was a challenge to us, shown in the very extreme reality of darkness and light. And yet the darkness seemed bolder than the light!

That is not right.

We have The Truth!

We have a message that is Good News. Though people are caught in darkness there is still a Saviour who died for them. Jesus is reaching out, but we have been called to be His hands and feet. Why are we so afraid to be used by Him?

A fallen world cannot be redeemed if it doesn’t know that there is only One who can fulfil us, forgive us and make us new and we, His disciples need to tell them this is Jesus! There is power in His name and if declared with authority, I believe chains can be broken on that street and in the lives of those who are trapped in the Occult.