A Safe Place to Grow

No water and no way to fix it

Twelve-year-old Daniil grew up in a broken home where it was difficult to make ends meet. His father left before he was born, and although his mum worked whatever jobs she could find to provide for Daniil and his sister, there were many days when they went without. Their home was in terrible disrepair, lacking water and a sewage system. Sadly, they didn’t have the finances to even consider any kind of renovation.

When his mother brought Daniil and his sister to our CBN’s Orphan’s Promise centre in Kyrgyzstan four years ago, the family was in dire need of food and clothing. When Daniil found out that the centre also offered kids’ clubs and educational programs, he was so excited to get involved.

Even though he loved going to the centre, it wasn’t easy for Daniil. Due to deep emotional wounds, he was quick-tempered and found it hard to make friends. Even so, he kept attending the clubs and classes and soon began to change.