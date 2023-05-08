Beyond the Red Lights: How CBN Helped Prostitutes Heal from Trauma and Rebuild Their Lives

A Way Out

One of the Orphan’s Promise team shared, “During one of our outreaches, we met a lady. And it happened to be her first day of work (prostitution), and she shared with us that she hated doing it and felt very much ashamed about it. She said she is a Christian, but was so desperate for money to pay off her debts, that she decided to work in prostitution. She mentioned to us that she was so thankful and amazed at God’s love that He would even come and find her in that little room in the Red-Light District and sent us to encourage her and remind her of the truth of God’s character.”

The Cleft does not force anyone to leave prostitution or convert to Christianity. It respects their free will and choices. But it also shares the gospel message of God’s love, forgiveness, and restoration through Jesus Christ. It invites them to experience His presence and power in their lives.

“We offered to pray for her, but she said that God is holy and it would be disrespectful to Him if we would talk to Him while standing in a prostitution window. We shared the parable of the prodigal son with her and emphasised that God is a loving Father with His arms wide open, but it is our responsibility to run into His arms and not away from Him.”

The Cleft is a project that welcomes anyone who needs love, care, and support. A project that believes everyone has value, worth, and potential and shows that there is a greater purpose in life than selling one’s body for money.

“We exchanged phone numbers to make sure we can follow up with her because she has left the windows and will not be coming back. She contacted us to let us know she is now getting help from a social worker from the city government, so she can get out of debt. We are planning to stay in contact, so we can see where we can offer practical help, but more importantly, continue to encourage her to keep her eyes focused on Jesus. We also believe that God has put her on our path so that we can intercede for her life.”

Thank you for caring about these precious women and men in Amsterdam’s Red Light District. God bless you!