Clean Clothes. Big Smiles!

The Laundry Room

In a shelter that has the capabilities of hosting more than 300 people, CBN’s Operation Blessing have the privilege of stepping in and sharing the love of Jesus.

One of those ways is by providing clean clothes! For many of us, this may seem low on the list of priorities, given the circumstances. However, it’s restoring dignity and happiness to many who have had these stolen from them.

In a small cabin, washing machines and tumble dryers have been installed. They are used every day, except Sundays. Jorge de la Rosa Pratts, an Operation Blessing Coordinator shares, “You can just see in their eyes when they receive the clothes all dried up (washed and tumble dried). You can see how much they needed that.”

“We want to thank you for allowing Operation Blessing to provide for these families.”

It’s thanks to our amazing partners who enable us to help in practical ways, bringing love, hope, life, and joy! Thank you.