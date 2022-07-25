Dreaming of a Future Promise

Not against him but for him

Vitaly was born into a low-income Roma family in Ukraine. He is one of six children, and, as per the Roma culture, the elder children are often raised by their grandmothers. So, from an early age, Vitaly was separated from his mother and father.

Although his grandmother did her best, the separation from his parents meant that Vitaly struggled emotionally and was often upset. He was a smart kid, but like many other Roma, he was not engaged in school.

Vitaly was introduced to a CBN’s Orphan’s Promise ‘School of Life’ program in his local area. These projects and training centres seek to provide access to education for the Roma communities. The children are taught basic skills and, through mentorship and discipleship, are given the opportunity for a different future.

As well as instilling Godly principles and values in the children, our OP teams also provide hot meals every day.

Vitaly wanted to attend the school, but it was not easy at first. Due to his emotional struggles, Vitaly would often become upset or offended by interactions at school, and because he did not yet have the tools to cope with the new environment, he would come home saying that he would “not go to the centre anymore, because everyone is against him”.

Despite these initial difficulties, he persevered, and with the patient love and support of the team, God began to break in and change Vitaly.

Through the Word of God and the explanation of the Gospel, Vitaly began to realize that people were not against him and that God was for Him.