Feeding Earthquake Survivors in Türkiye

Teams Feed Quake Survivors Hot Meals

A local Turkish organisation is working to help with hot meals in the area, and our teams are empowering them so they are able to help more suffering people. As soon as the earthquake happened, they jumped into action and came here to help.

With the large number of people they serve, there is always a need for food and water, so CBN’s Operation Blessing dropped off a load of supplies, many of which are already in use.

The people here receiving food are very grateful for it. In addition to the lack of kitchen preparation facilities, many residents have had their livelihoods essentially destroyed with the countless buildings that collapsed in the initial catastrophic quakes.