From Prison to Freedom

House of Opportunity, Varazdin

“My name is Drazen, I am 18 years old. I lived with my mom, dad, brother and two sisters. We lived in an old, dilapidated house, often without hot water and food. My dad was an alcoholic, and I remember him beating and yelling at my mom very often. At seven years old, the social service came to pick us up, and I will never forget that day, I cried a lot, and I didn’t understand why they were taking us away from home. The sisters were placed in one foster family and me and my brother in another. The first year with them, it was good. I didn’t really like school because it was hard for me to study. Unfortunately, no one has ever shown me how to learn. Due to bad grades, I was punished. I was often restricted from playing outside or seeing friends and locked in a room crying. I was hurt by injustice. I wondered why? When my older brother went into independent living, my world collapsed. Then the physical and psychological abuse began. I had to replace my brother in hard work, and it was never good enough. I was always guilty. At one point, I thought, “I don’t want to live anymore!” Then we got little Bonnie the dog, and he gave me new hope, joy, my only bright spot!”

“When I turned 18, I decided to go to the House of Opportunity project, where my brother was. Here I started breathing with full lungs, I found myself! I have found people who hear me, understand and help me! I am now free from guilt, harassment, slavery, and prohibition! I have a new life, and I am very happy and grateful. I have a good job, I am learning to cook, I started driving, I am discovering life! The words I often hear from mentor are; “YOU CAN”, and that lifts me up and encourages me, makes me go forward bravely.”

Dražen

It’s thanks to our incredible partners who ensure places like House of Opportunity are there for those like Dražen. Thank you so much!