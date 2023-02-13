Matt’s Story

Manager Matt shares proudly about how his volunteer team make everything happen.

“My volunteers are the Heart and Soul of what we do.”

He explains that the way they love on and serve customers coming in from the community has created an environment where local people join in too. They bring their allotment-grown veg to help bless people coming to the store with the freshest products at affordable prices.

“Local people, helping local people from everybody that’s come in, from the customers to the volunteers. Everybody’s just working together.”

Driven by a genuine love for their community and a desire to serve, the volunteers come through to The Grocery Store from the Hope Centre Rehab programme or from members of Victory Church, who see a community in need and want to serve and love them as Jesus would.

Matt says of the volunteers: “They do any job that needs to be done, and it’s all serving…it’s the hands and feet of Jesus. And that if that doesn’t get you, I don’t know what will because it’s so exciting for me, you know, just to know that we are touching people’s lives in a very real way, you know?”

The fantastic work of The Grocery Store, in partnership with Operation Blessing, has been made possible by our generous partners and donors.

Thank you so much!