CBN launches Hope Line to Australasia

For many years CBN has broadcast programmes on TV to Australasia such as The 700 Club, Christian World News and Superbook. In order to provide a more local follow up infrastructure, we have taken the step to launch a new service to provide prayer and follow up from our programmes in the region.

On Monday 8 February we launched the CBN Hope Line to the Australasia region. A dedicated team has been trained and prepared to pray with callers, provide information and signpost to our ministry partners in the region.

Over the past months our editing team prepared to add the local contact details to the shows, providing a way for viewers to get in touch with CBN.

In Australia we broadcast a wide range of CBN programmes on TBN Pacific and the Australian Christian Channel. Programmes include the daily 700 Club and CBN’s animated Bible series Superbook. In New Zealand we work closely together with our broadcast partners ‘Shine TV’.

We also partner with UCB in Australia who are known in the region as Vision Christian Media. Based in Brisbane, Vision Christian Media distribute Superbook to Australasia. Resources include Superbook Academy for the churches and Superbook Club for families.

Our CBN Australasia Hope Line Coordinator is Samuel Hunt. Samuel grew up at the Australian west-coast and moved to the UK in 2015. He also serves as Deputy Prayer Centre Manager for CBN Europe. When asking Samuel about coordinating this new project involving his home country, Samuel shared: “It is so exciting and humbling to involved with God is doing across the world, especially in Australasia, which as my home, holds a special place in my heart. I am anticipating God to move powerfully across the region and also in so many individual hearts and am so excited to be part of developing this”.

Will you join us in prayer for this new initiative? You can pray for our CBN Hope Line team in Manilla, for Samuel as he leads this initiative and for the impact of this outreach. We pray for the ‘fruit that lasts’ as many put their hope in Jesus!

To contact the CBN Hope Line team call 04 488 0700 for New Zealand or visit www.cbnaustralasia.org.