Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
‘Every day in the temple, and in various homes, they continued teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah.’ (Acts 5:42 CSB)
How do Home Groups function?
Home groups largely function by an individual, couple or family taking the lead and guiding the home group members through the evening/time of gathering.
Home groups in many countries and cultures will likely look very different from one another. I will attempt to explain the key components of a home group that make for a well-rounded gathering.
So, let’s dive in:
- Teaching: It’s possible that this part of your home group will follow the teaching you received the previous Sunday at the larger gathering of the Church. It may be completely original teaching for the evening specifically. The key is that the scriptures are broken open, and the home group members have the opportunity to learn more and delve deeper into the Bible.
- Prayer: This can be incredibly powerful in home group settings. Because of the smaller numbers, it means that most people will have the opportunity to offer a prayer and also share a prayer request or praise report of how God has answered a prayer.
Home groups in many countries and cultures will likely look very different from one another. I will attempt to explain the key components of a home group that make for a well-rounded gathering..
- Worship: Again, a really special time in the home group. Someone (perhaps with a musical/worship gift) will lead the other home group members in a song or two or three – it may be a home group where all you do is sing to the Lord! Worship is something that God cannot do for Himself, so when we sing of His love and goodness in our smaller home groups, we are lifting Him up and honouring Him as the King of Kings.
- Discussion: This is a great opportunity for everyone to share how the teaching has impacted them, what it means to them and how they intend to live it out in their individual lives. It’s also an opportunity for questions and a deeper understanding of the scriptures.
- Breaking bread: This is a wonderful part of the home group where two things can happen. A meal or snacks can be shared prior to or after the meeting. People sit down together and talk about their lives, ask each other questions and generally build relationships within the community of believers. It can also manifest itself in taking communion (as referenced on days 1 and 2). The sharing of the Lord’s Supper (Communion) is a special thing to do to remember Jesus and share in it together as a group of followers of Him.
Perhaps one of the main benefits of a home group is that everyone has the opportunity to recognise, use and develop their spiritual gifting. If you can sing – lead worship. If you can teach – offer scripture and teaching. If you are an intercessor – lead the prayers with all you have! There is no end to the ways that we can serve one another in the home group, it is a wonderful time of gathering and building the local community of Christians.
Join us tomorrow for another key element of the Christian life – service.