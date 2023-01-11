‘Every day in the temple, and in various homes, they continued teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah.’ (Acts 5:42 CSB)

How do Home Groups function?

Home groups largely function by an individual, couple or family taking the lead and guiding the home group members through the evening/time of gathering.

Home groups in many countries and cultures will likely look very different from one another. I will attempt to explain the key components of a home group that make for a well-rounded gathering.

So, let’s dive in: