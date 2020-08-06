Hosted by Pat, Gordon and Terry, The 700 Club is the longest running Christian magazine show and started airing in 1964, touching the lives of millions of viewers around the world.

Airing daily, this programme is filled with news from a Christian perspective, interviews, life stories and a special word of encouragement or wisdom for you today. The 700 Club is also aired daily on Revelation TV and TBN UK.

Click here to get the full CBN Europe TV Guide and see when the 700 Club is next on.

Did you know that the 700 Club is produced thanks to the support of thousands of people just like you. If you would like to support the work of CBN and keep the 700 Club on the air please click here and donate whatever you can.