Join CBN Jerusalem Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell for reports from the Holy Land and Middle East – with insight you’ll only get from CBN News.

In a time where the world’s attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell’s timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world.

Click here to get the full CBN Europe TV Guide and see when Jerusalem Dateline is next on.

Did you know that Jerusalem Dateline is produced thanks to the support of thousands of people just like you. If you would like to support the work of CBN and keep Jerusalem Dateline on the air please click here and donate whatever you can.