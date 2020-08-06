Christian World News is a half-hour weekly news program devoted to the work of the Holy Spirit around the globe. Hear relevant stories from a Biblical viewpoint and discover what is happening to Christians around the World.

Produced by CBN News, this award-winning newscast shares the global impact that the church is having and how you can help.

Click here to get the full CBN Europe TV Guide and see when Christian World News is next on.

Did you know that Christian World News is produced thanks to the support of thousands of people just like you. If you would like to support the work of CBN and keep Christian World News on the air please click here and donate whatever you can.