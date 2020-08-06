Superbook

Approximate Runtime | 28 Minutes Available in other languages | English, Albanian, Croatian, German, Estonian, Finnish, Hungarian, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Dutch, Norwegian and more. Broadcast Enquiries Click for more information.

Children of all ages love Superbook, an Emmy-nominated, state-of-the-art animation series. It brings the Bible to kids in a way that’s fun and easy to understand.

Superbook teaches children timeless moral truths and life lessons through the captivating, Bible-based adventures of two time-traveling children and their robot friend. Join Chris, Joy & Gizmo in action packed adventures exploring the Bible from Genesis to Revelation!

Click here to get the full CBN Europe TV Guide and see when Superbook is next on.

Did you know that Superbook is produced thanks to the support of thousands of people just like you. If you would like to support the work of CBN and keep Superbook on the air please click here and donate whatever you can.

The CBN Family App

Watch the 700 Club, 700 Club Interactive, CBN News, inspiring stories, news, interviews, teaching and more from CBN. Use this app to grow your faith!

Available on Android, iOS, Amazon, Roku, and most smart TVs.

Start Watching

Watch More CBN Shows

DISCOVER MORE
Club 700 Hoy – Spanish
DISCOVER MORE
Jerusalem Dateline
DISCOVER MORE
Turning Point International
DISCOVER MORE
Christian World News
DISCOVER MORE
The 700 Club Interactive
DISCOVER MORE
The 700 Club

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.