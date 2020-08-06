The 700 Club Interactive

Approximate Runtime | 26 Minutes Available in other languages | English, Estonian Broadcast Enquiries Click for more information.

Your daily dose of inspiration, encouragement, and entertainment! The 700 Club Interactive is a place dedicated to prayer, uplifting stories, positive Christian news, encouragement and community.

We are a TV show, but more than that, we are a movement – connecting the dots between faith and culture and addressing the hard questions like: what’s my purpose? How am I living out God’s love? What’s my role as a Christian in today’s culture? In the face of war and chaos and uncertainty, how do we keep our hope? How do we live out our faith?

Did you know that the 700 Club interactive is produced thanks to the support of thousands of people just like you. If you would like to support the work of CBN and keep the 700 Club interactive on the air please click here and donate whatever you can.

The CBN Family App

Watch the 700 Club, 700 Club Interactive, CBN News, inspiring stories, news, interviews, teaching and more from CBN. Use this app to grow your faith!

Available on Android, iOS, Amazon, Roku, and most smart TVs.

Watch More CBN Shows

Club 700 Hoy – Spanish
Jerusalem Dateline
Superbook
Turning Point International
Christian World News
The 700 Club

