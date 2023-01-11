The Fellowship of the Believers

They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer. Everyone was filled with awe at the many wonders and signs performed by the apostles. All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need. Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favour of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.

(Acts 2:42-47 NIV)

Living in community with other followers of Jesus is as important as all of the more personal disciplines we have discussed so far.

Without community, we can forfeit accountability, responsibility, and service.

Being part of a local Christian community/Church will help you to remain rooted in the family of believers.

Once you have found a Church community to belong to, check that these four aspects are running through the DNA of the gatherings: