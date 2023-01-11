‘For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.’

(Hebrews 4:12 NIV)

Welcome to day six of the Back-to-Basics devotional from CBN Europe.

So far, we have looked at prayer, worship, and study – the what’s, the why’s, and the how’s. Today we will delve into the practicalities of studying the Bible and what that looks like in reality.

What do I need?

To study the Bible, you need a Bible! I know, profound stuff, right?

Seriously though, you will need to get your hands on a paper Bible. You can download apps to your smartphone that include the full Bible, but for study purposes, I highly recommend investing in a physical Bible.

This simply means that you will not be tempted to switch apps or check your email or social media whilst you are trying to study and read the Word of God (another term you will likely hear during your walk with Jesus). You can put your phone aside and concentrate on studying.

I would also suggest getting a notebook or journal of some kind. This will allow you to record what you are learning, refer back to certain seasons in your life with Jesus, and also, you can write down your prayers! Looking back on answered prayers, old revelations from my study time, and general assessment of where I was at compared with where I am now can be so encouraging.

Optional accessories to your study time are things like: