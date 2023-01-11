Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
‘For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.’
(Hebrews 4:12 NIV)
Welcome to day six of the Back-to-Basics devotional from CBN Europe.
So far, we have looked at prayer, worship, and study – the what’s, the why’s, and the how’s. Today we will delve into the practicalities of studying the Bible and what that looks like in reality.
What do I need?
To study the Bible, you need a Bible! I know, profound stuff, right?
Seriously though, you will need to get your hands on a paper Bible. You can download apps to your smartphone that include the full Bible, but for study purposes, I highly recommend investing in a physical Bible.
This simply means that you will not be tempted to switch apps or check your email or social media whilst you are trying to study and read the Word of God (another term you will likely hear during your walk with Jesus). You can put your phone aside and concentrate on studying.
I would also suggest getting a notebook or journal of some kind. This will allow you to record what you are learning, refer back to certain seasons in your life with Jesus, and also, you can write down your prayers! Looking back on answered prayers, old revelations from my study time, and general assessment of where I was at compared with where I am now can be so encouraging.
Optional accessories to your study time are things like:
- Study guides
- Bible dictionaries
- Highlighter pens
- A concordance
How often?
Every. Single. Day.
The Bible is described as our daily bread. Would you go a day without food unless you were planning on fasting for another purpose? The likelihood is that you wouldn’t. So why go a day without feasting on the bread of the Bible?
It feeds our souls and spirits the way food nourishes our bodies.
Whether you snack on a verse or two or feast on a chapter, be careful to weave reading and studying into your daily routine.
When?
Some people are of the opinion that you should start your day with study. This is just as I have said – an opinion. My opinion? Study your Bible when you are focused, attentive, and at your best. For me, it’s in the afternoon. For you, it could be the last thing before you go to bed.
It’s important to set your own daily rhythm so that you are more motivated to stick to it.
Benefits?
The benefits of studying your Bible are endless. We touched on one or two words yesterday from the title scripture – prosperous and successful.
The Bible will also sharpen you. It will smooth the rough edges of your character, making you a well-rounded disciple of Jesus.
The title verse for today explains that the Bible is a supernatural book. It can read you as you read it; this is where the sharpening comes in. Pay attention if you feel particularly convicted as you read a certain principle or passage. It may just be God highlighting something in your character that needs work.
All in all, studying the Bible is a discipline. It may not always make you jump for joy each time you pick it up, but there will be many times and seasons when it is a lifeline and a pleasure to you.
Join us tomorrow as we round up this devotional and discuss one of the most important elements to maintaining healthy disciplines as a Christian.