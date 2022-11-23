THE PRAYER OF A RIGHTEOUS MAN

“Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.”

James 5:16 (ESV)

Confession can seem like a religious process. You may conjure a picture in your mind of a Catholic priest sat in the confession box, but let’s put that aside for a moment.

Vulnerability is not weakness, but, in truth, shows great strength. Confession isn’t about airing your dirty laundry or gossip, but about bringing into the light.

We were never intended to walk through this life alone, but in fellowship with one another. Spurring each other along and picking up those who have tripped. As we stand with each other in prayer we bring those things from the darkness and into the revelation-light of Jesus. Ephesians 5: 13-14 says,

“Whatever the revelation-light exposes, it will also correct, and everything that reveals truth is light to the soul. This is why the Scripture says, “Arise, you sleeper! Rise up from the dead and the Anointed One will shine his light into you!” (TPT).

Maybe today is the day for you to be vulnerable with someone about where you are struggling?

Ask a friend or church leader to pray with you and stand alongside you as you allow the light of revelation to search your heart.

Maybe today you ask your friend if there is anything you can pray for? We stand together, in love, and call out the sleepers to arise.