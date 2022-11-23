Adam Howard CBN Europe | Content and Marketing Assistant
by Adam Howard

Media Content Manager, Orphan’s Promise Global

TEACH US HOW TO PRAY – THE LORD’S PRAYER PART 1 

“One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When he finished, one of his disciples said to him, “Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.” He said to them, “When you pray, say: “‘Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come.” 

  • Luke 11:1-2 (NIV)

There is so much to pick out of this scripture and I’m sure many of us can rattle through the Lord’s prayer very easily. But as I read this passage of scripture again, I was stopped in my tracks at the first word; Father. Our Father; my Father; Abba; Daddy; Pappa; what an awesome privilege to come before the Creator of the universe freely and call him Dad. An ‘access all areas’ pass into the very throne room of God, bypassing all the rigmarole of the royal court and sitting on the lap of the King. By the blood of Jesus, we can pray from a place of security and sonship, in other words:

“And because you are sons, God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, “Abba! Father!”

  • Galatians 4:6 (ESV)

Lord, today we pray for a revelation of You as Father. May our pre-conceptions of fatherhood be put aside as You reveal yourself to us. Let the Holy Spirit rise within us, crying Abba! As sons or daughters of the King we come to your throne and find rest in your arms. In Jesus’ name, amen.

